Fred Willard Remembered By Steve Carell: “The Funniest Person I’ve Ever Worked With”

The posthumous accolades are pouring in for comic actor Fred Willard, whose career spanned 50 years in film, television, stage and nightclubs.

A four-time Emmy nominee, Willard was known for characters who appeared slightly off and outside the norm. But his real-life personal warmth and quick wit made him a Hollywood favorite and kept him working late into his life, with work yet to be seen still to come.

Here are some of the early reactions to his passing:

Fred Willard was the funniest person that I've ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard could not have been funnier. He was pure joy. And the sweetest person you could ever meet. https://t.co/JoLy6PVd9d — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 16, 2020

Devastated to learn that the great Fred Willard has died. I was honored to have called him a friend. One of the funniest, nicest, sweetest, purest souls I have ever had the privilege to know. He was my hero from Fernwood Tonight when I was a kid. He was never not funny. RIP Fred. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) May 16, 2020

How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard. Best in Show (7/11) Movie CLIP – Judging the Hounds (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI via @YouTube — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020

Our beloved friend and one of the world’s funniest people has passed. Rest In Peace Fred. We all love you. @Fred_Willard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fILkkIxviZ — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) May 16, 2020

RIP Fred Willard ..you were incomparable — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 16, 2020

One of the great honors of my life. Everything I’ve ever know about comedy, Fred Willard already knew or invented. RIP… Excuse me if this off the subject a little bit, but just take a guess at how much I can bench press. Come on, what do you think? Take a guess. #fredwillard pic.twitter.com/UoJnGcWR8a — Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) May 16, 2020

Ok… Fred Willard going is just a big honking bummer of a head fuck. I'm gonna put in ear buds and cook an old fashioned Beef Stew for the Quarantined here. I loved his President on LOIS & CLARK. He had a face that as soon as it hit the screen I began smiling, because I knew. — Harry Knowles (@headgeek666) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard. (September 18, 1933 – May 15, 2020) Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/9EEwNk4F76 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) May 16, 2020