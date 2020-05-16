Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Enderby Entertainment Sets Virtual Production Of Thriller ’92’ Spanning Seven Countries

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline's 'The Film That Lit My Fuse' Video Series: Francis Ford Coppola

Read the full story

Fred Willard Remembered By Steve Carell: “The Funniest Person I’ve Ever Worked With”

AP Images

The posthumous accolades are pouring in for comic actor Fred Willard, whose career spanned 50 years in film, television, stage and nightclubs.

A four-time Emmy nominee, Willard was known for characters who appeared slightly off and outside the norm. But his real-life personal warmth and quick wit made him a Hollywood favorite and kept him working late into his life, with work yet to be seen still to come.

Here are some of the early reactions to his passing:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad