Fred Willard Remembered By Steve Carell: “The Funniest Person I’ve Ever Worked With”

The posthumous accolades are pouring in for comic actor Fred Willard, whose career spanned 50 years in film, television, stage and nightclubs.
A four-time Emmy nominee, Willard was known for characters who appeared slightly off and outside the norm. But his real-life personal warmth and quick wit made him a Hollywood favorite and kept him working late into his life, with work yet to be seen still to come.
Here are some of the early reactions to his passing:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.