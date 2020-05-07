‘The Freak Brothers’: Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson & Tiffany Haddish Set As Leads For Toon Series Based On Cult Comics

EXCLUSIVE: They’re furry. They’re fabulous. And now The Freak Brothers cast is set. Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish and Pete Davidson lead the upcoming adult toon series from EPs Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon based on the hippie-era underground comic.

Harrelson, Goodman, Haddish and Davidson are signed for the eight-episode series, which was announced at Comic-Con last year and is being shopped to distributors. We hear that production on the pilot is nearly complete, and work has begun on the other 22-minute episodes for a planned fall premiere.

Check out the first of four planned minisodes above — but note its decidedly NSFW nature. And its wear-a-mask admonition, Creedence cover and appearance by a tooned-up Donald Trump (guest voice John Di Domenico).

Here’s the logline for The Freak Brothers: In 1969, life in San Francisco consists of free love, communal living and political protest. Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek (Harrelson), Fat Freddy Freekowtski (Goodman), Phineas T. Phreakers (Davidson) and their mischievous, foul-mouthed cat, Kitty (Haddish) spend their days dodging many things — the draft, the narcs and steady employment – all while searching for an altered state of bliss.

WTG Enterprises

But after partakking of a genetically mutated strain of marijuana, the Freaks wake up 50 years later to discover a much different society. Quickly feeling like fish out of water in a high-tech world of fourth-wave feminism, extreme gentrification and intense political correctness, the Freaks learn how to navigate life in 2020 — where, surprisingly, their precious cannabis is now legal.

Written and produced by Silicon Valley alums Dave Krinsky and John Althschuler and Highly Gifted‘s Daniel Lehrer and Jeremy Lehrer, the project was announced at Comic-Con last year. Ex-Workaholics workers Adam Devine and Blake Anderson were set as its first voice actors. The pair also executive produce along with Canton (Power) and Solomon of WTG Enterprises, Gilbert Shelton and Manfred Mroczkowski. King of the Hill alums Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland set as showrunners, with Jeffrey S. Edell serving as co-EP.

Starburns Industries (Rick and Morty) and Pure Imagination

Studios (The Simpsons)are handling the animation.

Harrelson appears ready for the high times: