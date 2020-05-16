Frank Bielic Dies: TLC’s ‘Trading Spaces’ Designer Was 72

Frank Bielec, a quirky interior designer who was a key part of the reality TV show Trading Spaces, has died at age 72. His death was confirmed by his wife, who said he passed on Friday at a Houston, Texas hospital.

Bielec was part of Trading Spaces between 2000 and 2008. The show involved swapping houses between two homeowners, who then would work with a team of designers to revamp a room on a $1,000 budget. Bielic’s funny, warm style was an instant hit with viewers.

TLC

He began his career as an elementary school teacher, teaching art and social studies. But he obtained a Master’s degree in art and design, then left teaching to become a florist for 20 years. He then went into the cross-stitch business with his wife, Judy.

His big break into television came when he was standing in for a demonstrator at a convention. There, he was approached by an HGTV producer, who noticed his personable style.