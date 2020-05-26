‘Fraggle Rock’ Reboot Gets Series Order At Apple

A new version of Emmy-winning Fraggle Rock is heading to Apple. The company has partnered the The Jim Henson Company to reboot the classic series, which will be part of Apple Originals’ lineup for kids and families. It will join Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts, which recently debuted on Apple TV+, Parents Choice Award-winning Helpsters from Sesame Workshop and Annie Award-winning Snoopy in Space from Peanuts.

Produced by The Jim Henson Company in association with New Regency, the new Fraggle Rock series will reunite the original stars – Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt – for new songs and adventures, with the same spirit as the classic, according to Amazon.

Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford will executive produce for The Jim Henson Company. Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency and long-time Henson collaborator John Tartaglia (Splash and Bubbles, Johnny and the Sprites) are also executive producing. Showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson (New Girl, American Dad, Community) are attached to executive produce and write. Rita Peruggi (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Yo Gabba Gabba!) will produce. Dave Goelz (Boober, Uncle Travelling Matt) and Karen Prell (Red) are also attached to the project. Harvey Mason Jr. is the executive music producer for the series.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! mini-episodes feature special guests Alanis Morissette, Common, Jason Mraz, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, and Ziggy Marley. The shorts focus on how we are all connected through friendship in the era of social distancing. While the Fraggles might be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, they still find ways to have fun together with music, silliness, special guests and of course the help of Doozertubes, devices created by the industrious Doozers.

In accordance with stay-at-home guidelines, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is shot on iPhones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from around the U.S.

The Jim Henson Company produces. Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia are the executive producers.