Fox Lot Promotional Billboard Revamped To Thank Essential Workers Amid Pandemic

The main gate at the Fox Studios lot in Century City is typically adorned with oversized promotional billboards for Fox Entertainment’s biggest shows, such as The Masked Singer and 9-1-1. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is using the billboard spaces at a major West Los Angeles intersection to highlight the work of those who are keeping our communities going.

The billboards, which were created internally, feature thank you messages to essential workers, including themed shoutouts from the stars of signature Fox TV shows — from Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef‘s Gordon Ramsay to restaurant staffers, from Bob’s Burgers’ Bob Belcher to delivery workers, and from Rob Lowe’s firefighter 9-1-1: Lone Star character Owen Strand to the LAFD.

While the offices and production spaces on the Fox lot remain largely empty amid stay-at-home orders and a Hollywood production shutdown, the kitchen of the iconic Fox commissary has stayed open for business. In partnership with the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office and the Los Angeles Department on Disability, Fox food service workers are preparing 2,000 meals each weekday to be delivered to Angelenos with disabilities.

Fox