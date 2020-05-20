Fox Nation Streaming Service To Feature All 11 Seasons Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ In June Programming Push

Fox Nation, the on demand subscription-based streamer, will roll out a new slate of adventure programming for the month of June including the entire series run of A&E’s Duck Dynasty.

Duck Dynasty follows the Robertson family who skyrocketed to fame with their family-owned business, Duck Commander. The first six seasons will be available June 1, seasons 7 through 11 on June 15.

Other June offerings from the Fox-owned DTC service are Fox Nation Outdoors, hosted by Fox News Channel contributor Johnny “Joey” Jones, and a new season of FNC host Brian Kilmeade’s historical series What Made America Great. Staff Sergeant Jones, a political and military analyst, joined the network in 2019. The six-part series follows him on a two-day hunting trip with a notable guest each episode, from musician Ted Nugent, to retired four-star Marine General Walter Boomer, actor and UFC star Randy Couture, country music star Granger Smith and NASCAR’s Kurt Busch and Richard Childress.

Season 5 of Kilmeade’s series starts June 29. Kilmeade travels across the country with special guests and experts to reveal the hidden history and ongoing controversies behind some of America’s most iconic locations.

Fox Nation offers daily short-form conservative opinion programming and lifestyle shows, documentaries and investigative series from Fox News personalities. It costs $64.99 a year, or $5.99 a month, and Fox said it will offer a 25% discount to new annual subscribers who join in June. It’s available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Comcast Xfinity platforms and Cox Contour platforms.