Fox Sports Betting Service, Fox Bet, Names Former Disney Streaming Exec Andrew Schneider Chief Marketing Officer

Fox Bet has named Andrew Schneider chief marketing officer of its online and mobile sports betting product Fox Bet.

Schneider, most recently senior VP, marketing, for Disney Streaming Services, will report to Fox Bet CEO Robin Chhabra.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Andrew and his decades of experience in the digital media space to Fox Bet,” said Chhabra in a statement.

At Disney Streaming Services, Schneider built out the performance marketing organization and was a key contributor to the successful global rollout of Disney+ and ESPN+, Fox Bet said. Schneider’s portfolio and talents center around leading the launch of consumer-facing digital products and services into the streaming media, as well as gaming and entertainment markets.

Schneider is moving from a company that has forsworn sports betting to one that’s the most active in the space of all media companies.

“As sports betting takes off, the Fox Bet brand is in a unique position to succeed in an industry that is evolving every day in the United States,” said Schneider. “I am incredibly motivated by this opportunity. Together with Robin and my new colleagues at Fox Bet, I’m excited to take our vision and set the bar for sports gaming in the U.S.”

Launched in September 2019, Fox Bet currently operates in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In addition to Fox Bet, a real-money mobile sportsbook app, the Fox Bet brand also features FOX Bet Super 6, a free-to-play game where users make predictions about what they think will happen in specific games.

Fox Bet is a joint venture between the Stars Group and Fox Corp. It lets customers place bets on a wide range of national and international sporting events (when they’re happening) including football, baseball, hockey, motor sports, golf, tennis and soccer. It’s integrated with Fox Sports news, scores, stats, alerts and odds updates.