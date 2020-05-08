Fortnite Sets Steve Aoki, deadmau5 For Friday Concert, Announces New Audience Size Milestone

Fortnite is celebrating a milestone in audience size, and has set the next edition of its onsite concerts. DJs Steve Aoki and deadmau5 are expected to headline Fortnite’s latest in-game concert this Friday night. They arrive as the game has announced it has an

But don’t be surprised if even your grandparents start asking to squad up—Fortnite said it crossed 350 million registered players, about 100 million more than it had in March 2019.

That massive audience powered the Travis Scott concert, which drew more than 12.3 million concurrent players tuned in to its “Party Royale” game mode.

Scott’s performance was only 10 minutes long, so a similar short stretch is likely for Friday’s show. When the concert is over, gamers are sent back into their competitions.