Former Paradigm Agent Scott Metzger Joins CAA

Former Paradigm managing partner and co-head of talent Scott Metzger is joining CAA in the Motion Picture Talent department. Among the clients joining Metzger at CAA are Zoë Kravitz and Ezra Miller, with others to be announced. He will be based in the agency’s New York office.

Metzger was a 20-year Paradigm veteran. He began his career as an assistant in the Voice-over Department. In less than a year he moved over to the Film, Television, and Theatre Department, and in 2003 he was promoted to Agent in the department.

Metzger was named managing partner in early 2020. He is one of the highest profile Paradigm agents to land at another company since the mass layoffs at Paradigm early into the coronavirus-related Hollywood production shutdown.