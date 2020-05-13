Former Darlow Smithson MD & ‘Agatha & The Truth Of Murder’ Scribe Launch UK Indie With Backing From Great Point Media

Former Darlow Smithson Productions MD Emily Dalton and writer-producer Tom Dalton are launching UK indie Factual Fiction with backing from financier Great Point Media.

The Yorkshire-based husband and wife duo will focus on drama, documentary and specialist factual after having previously collaborated on three Agatha Christie TV movies, including the upcoming Agatha And The Midnight Murders with Helen Baxendale (Friends).

Factual Fiction will include two sister labels: factual banner Good Story Rory and scripted banner Salted Bomb.

The Daltons’ Agatha Christie film The Curse Of Ishtar, starring Lyndsey Marshall and Jonah Hauer-King, screened before Christmas on Channel 5. The first film in the trilogy, Agatha And The Truth Of Murder, debuted in 2018.

Veteran producer Patrick Irwin (The Fall) has joined the company as a consultant while Chamoun Issa will serve as development executive.

At Endemol Shine indie DSP, Emily Dalton originated projects including The King In The Car Park, The Mill, 24Hrs In The Past and Made In Great Britain. She left the company earlier this year.

Great Point Ventures’ EIS investment in Factual Fiction is its second to be announced this year (after helping to launch Camden Productions) and eighth overall.