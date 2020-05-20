Former A+E Networks International Chief Edward Sabin Launches LA-Based Production Company Cypher Content

EXCLUSIVE: Edward Sabin, former Head of International at A+E Networks, and ex-COO of Discovery Channel and TLC, has launched his own L.A.-based production company Cypher Content.

Sabin, who left the cable giant last year, has also teamed up with Argentinian producer Gerardo Brandy to launch Embarcadero Pictures under the Cypher banner.

Cypher Content will develop and produce a range of content – primarily for the U.S. market – including via co-productions and strategic partnerships, while Embarcadero Pictures will also produce content for U.S. broadcasters and streamers but will aim to offer projects at a significantly reduced costs by marrying Latin America-based production resources with U.S. creative and showrunning talent.

Cypher’s Embarcadero is already in the works on a range of projects with numerous U.S. producers and showrunners, as well as networks and streamers.

Before launching the companies, Sabin was Executive Managing Director, International, at A+E Networks where he oversaw the company’s growth in Latin America, Canada, Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand.

Brandy runs Latin American-based production company Nippur Media, which has studios in Argentina, Mexico City and Sao Paolo, as well as Miami. Brandy has produced localized versions of such hit formats as The Real World, What Not to Wear, Drunk History and Dual Survival for buyers including Discovery, A+E and Viacom.

As part of the deal with Sabin, Nippur’s production services and resources will be exclusive to Embarcadero Pictures in the U.S. and other English-language territories.

Sabin said, “Even before having to navigate the changes we face now due to COVID-19, as an industry we were already focused on managing production costs. It’s part of every conversation I am having with U.S. networks and platforms, which is why I see the launch of Cypher Content and Embarcadero Pictures as so timely and relevant. We will demonstrate that the dichotomy of a decade ago – choosing between high quality and cost efficiencies – is a false one. We believe that launching this first-of-its-kind venture will revolutionize the way storytelling is brought to life for U.S. viewers.”

Brandy added, “I have a long history delivering hit programming to top global buyers, and I am confident that by partnering with Edward Sabin, one of the most experienced and respected senior executives in the global television business, we can leverage for the U.S. market and beyond the skill and efficiencies I have refined over the last two decades in this industry.”