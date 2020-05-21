‘For Life’ & ‘The Baker and the Beauty’ Remain On the Bubble As ABC Makes Renewal & Cancellation Decisions

Click to Skip Ad
For Life The Baker and the Beauty
ABC

ABC today made the bulk of their renewal decisions, picking up 13 more current series, eight of them scripted, for next season and canceling five, including scripted entries Emergence, Bless This Mess, Single Parents and Schooled. That left midseason freshmen For Life and The Baker and the Beauty, whose fate is yet to be determined.

Following a modest ratings start, legal drama For Life developed a following, and its prospect have been boosted by solid digital viewership despite soft linear numbers. Additionally, the network brass also are said to like the series’ star Nicholas Pinnock and believe in the show’s potential.

The Baker and the Beauty is still airing, and ABC will likely wait for the romantic comedy-drama to finish its run before making a decision. Tipped as comfort-food fare that could be a good programming fit during the pandemic, the adaptation of the Israeli format is yet to connect with a wide audiences, ranking as one of the ABC’s lowest-rated series.

Of the other freshman series, ABC today renewed Stumptown and mixed-ish and canceled Emergence.

