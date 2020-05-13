‘The Voice’ Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘For Life’ Rises, ‘The Flash’ Steady In Finales

The Voice results show Tuesday delivered a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.97 million viewers, with the NBC reality singing competition ticking down in the demo from last week but still topping all others in primetime. Ellen Games of Games (0.8, 4.09M) ended its season steady, while the network wrapped the night with a special edition of Hollywood Game Night (0.6, 2.70M). The network won the night overall in the demo.

ABC’s For Life (0.5, 2.92M) ended its freshman season by ticking up from last week. ABC also aired a special The Happy Days of Garry Marshall (0.6 5.62M).

The CW wrapped its latest season of The Flash (0.4, 1.08M) steady, while the latest episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 665,000) was also on par with last week.

Elsewhere, Fox aired a special two-hour 24 Hours to Hell & Back (0.6, 2.32M), while CBS aired repeats but was the night’s most-watched network overall.