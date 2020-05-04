Focus Features Sets Digital Release For ‘The High Note’ Starring Tracee Ellis Ross & Dakota Johnson

Focus Features has shifted the originally scheduled May 8 theatrical release for the Nisha Ganatra-directed drama, The High Note, to be released on digital platforms May 29. The Working Title film, set in the world of the LA music scene, stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson.

Written by Flora Greeson, the story follows Grace Davis (Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights, and Maggie (Johnson), her overworked personal assistant. While stuck running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (played by Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Bill Pullman, and Diplo co-star. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner produced the pic with executive producers Nathan Kelly and Alexandra Loewy.

Earlier today, Ross put on a special outfit and took to her Instagram to announce to “revamped” release date.