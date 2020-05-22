FCC Releases More Info On $48 Million Fine To Sinclair Broadcast Group; Democrats Blast It As An Insufficient Settlement

“Following review of this subsequent information, we find that Sinclair structured its transaction based upon a good faith interpretation of the Commission’s rules and precedent regarding sharing agreements and the requirements for disclosure on the application form,” the FCC said. Sinclair did not admit a violation as part of the settlement fine, but it agreed to enter into a consent decree.

Rosenworcel, in a statement, said that questions were still unresolved about the way that Sinclair pursued the merger. She said that “consent orders ‘may not be negotiated with respect to matters which involve a party’s basic statutory qualifications to hold a license.’ Yet here the agency addresses material misrepresentations behind closed doors and then summarily dismisses them in a consent decree. Doing so is a clear end run around this rule.”

IIn his statement, Starks said that “what is clear is that by foregoing a real investigation, we run the risk of sending a message to future applicants that they can get away with almost anything if they can write a big enough check, even without admitting to any wrongdoing.”

In addition to the investigation of Sinclair’s conduct during the merger proceedings, the consent decree with the FCC also closed other probes. That included one into whether Sinclair met its obligations to negotiate retransmission consent agreements in good faith, and another over its failure to make required disclosure of the true sponsor of content that was made to look like news reports or longer form 30-minute presentations. In fact, the true sponsor of the content was the Huntsman Cancer Foundation. The FCC already had voted to propose a fine of more than $13 million for the practice, as the programming in question was broadcast more than 1,700 times.

The two other Republican members of the FCC said that they considered the matter closed. Commissioner Brendan Carr said in a statement that “there are some political actors, including in Congress, that have long and repeatedly called for the FCC to go after Sinclair based on those politicians’ disagreement with the viewpoints expressed in Sinclair’s broadcasts. We don’t do that at the FCC—or at least a majority of us do not do that.”

Commissioner Michael O’Rielly said that the Sinclair fine was “far from the slap on the wrist that critics bemoan,” and defended the agency’s action. He said that the “text is precise that Sinclair acted in good faith in its interpretation of Commission rules and precedent and that there is no character qualification issue arising from the underlying applications.”