‘FBI’: Second Spinoff Still A Consideration At CBS

Dick Wolf has always envisioned FBI as a franchise and pitched the original series to CBS that way from the start.

The success of the original series and FBI: Most Wanted has increased chatter of a second spinoff.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl didn’t dampen these hopes in an interview with Deadline. “We are always talking to Dick [Wolf] and Dick is always bouncing ideas off of us and I can’t rule anything out,” he said.

There were suggestions that Wolf, who co-created mothership FBI with Craig Turk, would launch another spinoff in the upcoming broadcast season, having focused on launching FBI: Most Wanted, created by René Balcer, this season. Both shows were renewed for new seasons earlier this month.

Wolf, who is behind the formidable Law & Order and Chicago franchises, hinted at this year’s winter TCA that the franchise offers an “endless trove of stories”.

“There is the FBI and basically all other law enforcement,” he said. “These are true‑blue people, and we should be honoring them in a variety of ways.”

This season, FBI ended with a slightly unusual crossover. The unexpected season finale of the show, which had filming shutdown in March, featured a crossover with NBC’s Chicago P.D, the first multi-network crossover in the Dick Wolf universe.

FBI: Most Wanted stars Julian McMahon and is centered on the Fugitive Task Force of the FBI that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Keisha Castle-Hughes, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg and Nathaniel Arcand also star.

Meanwhile, the original centers on the inner workings of an elite FBI unit in New York office. It stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonee Noel, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza and John Boyd.

The FBI series are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.