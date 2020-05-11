Talent Agent Fatmata Kamara Exits CAA For A3 Artists Agency

Fatmata Kamara is returning to A3 Artists Agency as a talent agent after a two-year stint at CAA.

During her time at CAA, she represented such talent as Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Gabrielle Union, Taylour Paige, Rhenzy Feliz, Anna Diop, Kendrick Sampson, H.E.R., Will Catlett, Miles Brown, and Jesse Williams. Kamara spent six and a half years at Abrams Artists Agency before it rebranded as A3. The announcement was made today by Robert Attermann (CEO), Brian Cho (President) and Adam Bold (Chairman).

“We are thrilled to welcome Fatmata back to the family, said Attermann. She has an incredible eye for talent, and will be an asset to our growing agency.”

“I am so incredibly grateful for the time I spent at CAA,” said Kamara. I cultivated strong relationships with my colleagues during my time there and know I can count on them moving forward.

Her position is effective immediately.