UPDATED, 5 PM: Former The Simpsons writer Bill Oakley says “OK fine I guess we did” predict two of 2020’s nost disturbing events so far – coronavirus and murder hornets.

Oakley was a writer on a 1993 episode in which residents of Springfield experienced a virus called Osaka Flu. In the same episode, in their panic to find a cure, the residents knock over a truck hoping to find a treatment, but instead release a hive in a box marked “Danger: killer bees.” The clip first started circulating a month or two ago, but began trending again in the past week or so with news about murder hornets.

Oakley replied Wednesday to a tweet of a clip from the episode that appeared to comment on The Simpsons knack for predictions and our current crises.

You can watch the clip in Oakley’s tweet below.

ok fine i guess we did https://t.co/Nf4suyC8A3 — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) May 6, 2020

PREVIOUS, February 1: Loyal viewers of The Simpsons believe the animated Fox comedy warned the world about coronavirus decades ago.

As proof, they’re citing a 1993 episode of the series, which featured a storyline about a virus called Osaka Flu spreading through Springfield after residents ordered juicers from Japan.

The episode shows juicers being packed into boxes in Japan as one of the workers says, “Please don’t tell the supervisor I have the flu.” He then coughs into the box, sending the virus to the U.S. Once the fancy juicers arrive in Springfield, most of the residents fall ill.

Even though the virus in the episode came from Japan, instead of Wuhan in China, fans have been burning up Twitter saying The Simpsons has a penchant for predicting global events.

“The Simpsons has predicted it again! This episode aired 27 years ago in 1993.#CoronaVirus #Wuhan #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #Virus #ChinaCoronaVirus #ChinaVirus #WuhanVirus,” one person tweeted along with pictures from the episode.

Another person wrote: “The Simpsons scares me. This episode aired 27 years ago in 1993 #CoronaVirus.”

The Simpsons scares me. This episode aired 27 years ago in 1993 🤯 #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/Zc0XUZn5PO — 𝒂𝒔𝒉 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒄𝒉 (@ashakiiii) January 30, 2020

While a third tweeted: “How did the Simpsons know? #coronarvirus #coronavirus.”

As of Saturday, the death toll from coronavirus has climbed to 259 in China, the Associated Press reported. The number of confirmed cases there has risen to 11,791.

On Friday, the U.S. government declared a public health emergency and President Trump signed an order prohibiting foreign nationals who visited China within the last 14 days from entering the country. The restrictions don’t apply to the immediate family of American citizens or to U.S. residents.