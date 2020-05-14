Famed Nate ‘N Al’s Deli In Beverly Hills Is Reopening Friday In Original Location For Takeout/Delivery

UPDATE, MAY 14: Somewhere, Larry King is kvelling. Iconic Beverly Hills deli Nate ‘n Al’s is set to reopen for takeout and delivery starting tomorrow, Friday May 15, with new hours of 11 AM-8 PM daily at the original location. The news comes as a welcome relief to the generations of deli fans (including talk show host King, who reportedly dined there every day) that were shocked when it closed in March.

The revived Nate ‘n Al’s will have a pared-down menu that includes classic favorites and new ‘family style’ dinners. Some veteran staffers will be returning as well, although not all of them, Shelli and Irving Azoff family are still among the owners.

The restaurant will remain in its current location thanks to discussions and an agreement with the Cloobeck family on extending the lease as a way to support the restaurant and local LA community during these unprecedented times.

Delivery will be facilitated in-house. Minimums begin at $25 order, with a $10 charge.

UPDATE, SUNDAY, MARCH 29: The Nate ‘N Al’s owners have issued a statement that indicates all may not be lost for one of show biz’s favorite eateries. “The media has incorrectly reported that Nate ‘N Al’s is “gone forever.” As we originally stated, we couldn’t fully guarantee the safety of both our customers and employees for take-out and delivery during this pandemic. We have chosen to cease that service. Our current lease is expiring shortly and we have encountered major difficulties with the city of Beverly Hills, who would have been our new landlord on Canon Drive. It is the intention of the current ownership to get through this crisis like every other restaurant and make the right decisions at the right time. Our goal is to keep the Nate N’ Al’s tradition alive.”

EARLIER: The iconic Beverly Hills restaurant Nate ‘N Al’s is closing tomorrow, possibly forever, according to a report.

The restaurant was reportedly on the ropes in 2018 before it was bought by a consortium led by entertainment mogul Irving Azoff and his wife, Shelli, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and other Los Angeles celebrities.

The restaurant was going to move to another location after its current building was sold, but that never happened. It originally opened in 1945 and was owned by friends Al Mendelson and Nate Rimer.

The restaurant has been one of the most famous in Los Angeles, and many major stars were regulars in its booths. It was also featured in the 1957 film Pal Joey and in an episode of HBO’s Entourage.

There remains a glimmer of hope that Nate ‘n Al’s could be revived in some form, according to a source familiar with the restaurant’s operations. But when that might happen is unknown, and the hiatus could be lengthy.