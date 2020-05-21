Facebook Will Permanently Shift 50% Of Its Employees To Remote Work

founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg envisions 50% of the tech giant’s employees working from home in the next five to 10 years, in a shift dramatically accelerated by COVID-19.

“We’re going to be the most forward-leaning company on remote work at our scale,” Zuckerberg told employees in his weekly staff Q&A session, which was publicly posted on Facebook. “But we’re going to do this in a way that is measured and thoughtful and responsible, and in phases over time.”

The company has about 45,000 global employees. It recently has been reporting large quarterly increases in employees as it closes in on 3 billion users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Zuckerberg said the 50% figure is “not a target or a goal,” but the company’s best forecast as of now. He stressed that it was a strategic decision stemming from a significant amount of research on productivity, collaboration, morale and other workforce indicators.

“This is fundamentally about changing our culture and the way we’re going to work long-term,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic “is going to be with us for a while to come,” Zuckerberg added, making the need to continue adapting its operations to the moment a key priority. “I don’t think it’s going to be where we wake up one day, on January 1, and no one has any more concerns about this. … We’re going to keep moving forward and learning.”

Given that it is in the business of providing technology tools, Facebook is in a good position to encourage remote work both internally and externally. The announcement to employees included a plug for Workplace Rooms, a feature on Facebook that allows for video conferences with up to 50 people, whether or not they have accounts.

Recruiting would get a boost from remote work, especially in U.S. and Canada, Zuckerberg said. Many highly qualified applicants are not inclined or able to move to major metro areas like New York or Silicon Valley, where Facebook’s main domestic offices are. Requiring moves to big cities “cuts out a lot of people who have different backgrounds and may have different perspectives,” Zuckerberg said.