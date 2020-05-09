Facebook, Google Extend Work-At-Home For Employees Until End Of Year

Click to Skip Ad
Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, in the San Francisco Bay Area, in November 2018. | usage worldwide Photo by: Frank Duenzl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images AP Images

Working from home is fast becoming the new normal for many. Now add Facebook and Google employees to that list.

The tech giants have extended their previous work-from-home orders to employees. Previously, both gave earlier dates for return. Now, both have extended that to the end of the year.

Facebook will not reopen most of its offices until July 6, at the earliest. Its initial plan allowed people to work remotely at least through May. The social media giant has also canceled all in-person events through June of next year

Google employees have also been extended for work-at-home status until next year. Previously, the company gave a June 1 return date to the Googleplex.

Northern California was an initial hotbed of the virus outbreak, and the region remains on severe lockdown.

