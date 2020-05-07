‘F Is For Family’: Jonathan Banks Joins Season 4 Cast Of Animated Netflix Comedy

Jonathan Banks has joined the season 4 cast of Netflix animated comedy series F Is For Family, as the granddaddy of all Murphys.

Banks will voice Big Bad Murphy, the father to Bill Burr’s character Frank Murphy, and “the worst f****ng father that ever lived,” according to Frank (see clip above).

Created by Burr and Emmy winner Michael Price (The Simpsons) F Is For Family is set in the 1970s, a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren’t part of anyone’s vocabulary, let alone the norm. Voice cast also includes Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart and Sam Rockwell, among others.

F Is For Family hails from Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Television and Gaumont Television. A premiere date for Season 4 has not yet been announced.

Banks, a six-time Emmy nominee, is known for his role as Mike in Breaking Bad and currently in prequel Better Call Saul, which has been renewed for a sixth and final season. He also portrayed Mike in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Check out the casting announcement above.