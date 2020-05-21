Esai Morales To Replace Nicholas Hoult In Villain Role For ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

EXCLUSIVE: When Mission: Impossible 7 starts production in late summer or early fall, I expect that you will see that Esai Morales has joined the cast. In place of Nicholas Hoult, who was cast in a villain role earlier this year.

Michael Buckner/Deadline

The Paramount and Skydance co-production was close to starting production in Italy, when the world shut down and that included the Christopher McQuarrie-directed film which will see Tom Cruise reprise his Ethan Hunt spy character. The delay put Hoult in conflict with another commitment. This is going to happen often as films resume production with talent that has contracted out fall slots with other pictures, when there was no thought about a pandemic.

The picture was scheduled to be released on July 23, 2021 but that seems like a mission impossible because of COVID-19. The entire franchise through six movies has amassed over $3.57 billion for Paramount.

Morales completed How To Get Away With Murder. He’s repped by Innovative and LINK.