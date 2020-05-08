Eric Lange Joins AMC’s Courtroom Drama ‘61st Street’

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora) is set to co-star opposite Courtney B. Vance and Tosin Cole in AMC’s courtroom drama series 61st Street, from BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat (Criminal Justice, The Night Of) and executive producer Michael B. Jordan (David Makes Man) via his Outlier Society and AMC Studios.

61st Street follows Moses Johnson (Vance), a promising, black high school athlete, who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong. Timely and provocative, 61st Street is set against the systemic abuse happening in some of our country’s most vulnerable communities.

Lange will play Lieutenant Tardelli, a supervisor at the police department.

Moffat serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jordan and Alana Mayo executive produce for Outlier Society, and Hilary Salmon for BBC Studios. AMC Studios is the studio.

Lange’s upcoming projects include a recurring role in HBO’s period drama Perry Mason. He has a lead role opposite Rosa Salazar in Netflix’s horror-thriller revenge series Brand New Cherry Flavor. He also has a lead role in Lionsgate’s Antebellum opposite Janelle Monae. He’s repped by Domain and Trademark Talent.