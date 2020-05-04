Entertainment Industry Union Leaders To Discuss Their Efforts At Combating Pandemic

An all-star lineup of entertainment industry union leaders will take part in a press conference Wednesday to discuss how they are dealing with the industry’s coronavirus shutdown. The teleconference will be hosted by Lis Shuler, secretary-treasurer of the AFL-CIO, beginning at 8 a.m. PT.

“From Broadway to Hollywood–and everywhere in between–COVID-19 has paused, postponed and cancelled productions, performances and events leaving most of the country’s four million creative professionals out of work,” the AFL-CIO said in a statement announcing the news conference. “Arts, entertainment and media professionals and their unions have united to ensure all workers in the industry can access economic relief. With the expectation that arts and entertainment professionals will be some of the last workers able to return safely to their jobs, creative professionals and their unions continue to advocate for government-provided economic support.”

Those slated to take part in the presser include:

• Thomas Schlamme, president of the DGA

• Gabrielle Carteris, president of SAG-AFTRA

• Matthew Loeb, international president of IATSE

• Ray Hair, international president of the American Federation of Musicians

• Kate Shindle, president of Actors’ Equity Association

• Lowell Peterson, executive director of the WGA East

• Raymond Menard, president of the American Guild of Musical Artists

• Robert Prunn, director of broadcasting and telecommunications at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

• Christine Page, president of Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 174

• Laura Penn, executive director of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

• Jennifer Dorning, president of the Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO

According to the AFL-CIO, “Each participant on the call will share remarks on how their members are being impacted and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then the call will open up to a Q+A from the press.”