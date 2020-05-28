English Premier League Soccer To Restart In June With Bumper TV Coverage Expected

The English Premier League is set to return next month with a huge increase in the number of games screened on television expected.

The British domestic football league gave the greenlight to return, known as Project Restart, at a shareholders meeting.

It means that Liverpool look set to be crowned champions – their first top flight domestic title in 30 years.

The first game back is expected to be on June 17 with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal before a full fixture list is played on the weekend of June 19-21.

It is expected that all ten matches per matchweek will be televised – a boon for football fans. As it stands, Sky and BT Sport have the rights to 47 games with the remaining 47 games expected to be shared between the Comcast-backed pay broadcaster, BT as well as Amazon and the BBC.

In the U.S., games are shown across NBC, CNBC and NBCSN.

The Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to COVID-19. Earlier this week, the clubs unanimously voted to resume contact training.

It comes after the German Bundesliga resumed with games behind closed doors.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table with Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City in the relegation places.