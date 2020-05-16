Enderby Entertainment Sets Virtual Production Of Thriller ’92’ Spanning Seven Countries

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt production around the world, Enderby Entertainment has begun work on a feature film to be produced and shot virtually in six countries.

Veronica Ferres and Aleks Paunovic lead the ensemble cast of 92, a thriller direct and produced by Rick Dugdale from Cam Cannon’s script. Lilly Krug, TJ Kayama, and Martin Sternmark also star.

The pic follows five characters connected only by their devotion to the late tech titan Finley Hart. Based around the world, the quintet must work together to shut down Hart’s most secret invention – a machine that is either the solution of mankind’s problems or the end of life on Earth.

“We’ve been working around the clock since the start of this pandemic to find a creative way to get back to movie making while prioritizing first and foremost the safety and health of everyone involved,” said Dugdale, who is Enderby Entertainment’s CEO. “Once we found the right script allowing us to lean heavily on virtual footage, all of the elements started coming together to produce, direct and shoot the entire movie remotely using unconventional platforms, online technology and even security cameras.”

Related Story Majority Of Moviegoers Will Return To Cinemas If COVID-19 Safety Guidelines Are In Place, EDO Survey Finds

Dugdale will remotely supervise the virtual shoot in each country with their, with the actors’ own homes serving as the set. The production will work with the post-production team at People in the Park, led by Hakan Karlsson, who will serve as executive producer and editor on 92.

Added Cannon, Enderby’s VP Production and Development: “Writing this script proved an exciting challenge, given the parameters of shooting everything virtually with none of the physical contact that comes with traditional film production. As a thriller, the storyline flourished with the accent of footage coming from security cameras, computers, smartphones and other technological devices everyone has at home. There’s almost an added layer of edge to the story given how we are shooting the film.”