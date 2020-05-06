Endeavor To Sell Stake In Fortnite Publisher Epic Games

Click to Skip Ad
Endeavor Group will be selling a chunk of its stake in video game publisher Epic Games as part of a new round of fundraising for the company behind Fortnite, Deadline has confirmed.

Endeavor has been dogged by debt and struggling for cash as the coronavirus hits its diverse businesses hard, especially live events.

Epic was valued at $15 billion in 2018 and it’s expected to net a  valuation significantly higher in the current fundraising round, according to Bloomberg.

Endeavor will retain some of its stake.

