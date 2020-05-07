Oscar Nominated-Programs No Longer Eligible For Emmy Competition, TV Academy Says

While the Television Academy today recognized AMPAS recent ruling to consider streaming and VOD fare during the pandemic crisis, the Emmy voting organization re-emphasized a new rule made back in March that Oscar-nominated programs would no longer be eligible in the TV competition. In fact, the new rule which prevents content from competing both at the Emmys and the Oscars is fresh news to many.

“The Television Academy supports the recent decision from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to allow feature films, originally intended for theatrical distribution but made available via streaming or video on demand during the current pandemic crisis, to compete at the 2021 Oscars. Further, the Television Academy ruled in March that effective in 2021, programs that have been nominated for an Oscar will no longer be eligible for the Emmys competition.” says the TV Academy in a statement this morning.

Given that AMPAS is easing on their theatrical qualification rule this year due to COVID-19, the TV Academy needed to underscore their guidelines in regards to where they stand.

While Netflix has never campaigned any of their feature movies like Roma at both the Oscars and the Emmys, documentaries typically straddle both award ceremonies, i.e. NatGeo’s Free Solo won the Oscar for Best Feature Documentary in 2019 while also scoring wins for all six Primetime Emmys it was nominated for including Outstanding Directing for Documentary/non-fiction program. However, that documentary was able to compete at the Emmys due to the fact that it was conceived and launched by a TV network. In such scenarios, older TV Academy rules have read that it’s up to AMPAS to decide whether such fare is eligible for Oscars or not.