‘Silent Witness’ Star Emilia Fox To Present True Crime Series ‘In The Footsteps Of Killers’ For Channel 4

Silent Witness actress Emilia Fox is to turn cold-case sleuth for Channel 4 in an unscripted series working titled In The Footsteps Of Killers.

Produced by Alaska TV, the production outfit behind History’s Damian Lewis: Spy Wars, the three-part show will feature Fox and criminologist Professor David Wilson re-investigating historic crimes to unearth new evidence.

Alaska plans to shoot In The Footsteps Of Killers like a drama, observing UK government guidelines on social distancing and broadcaster production safety protocols.

Fox said: “We will use this platform to raise awareness and hopefully bring new evidence to these true crime cases which have gone under the radar.”

Alaska’s creative director Ian Lamarra added: “I’m excited about this true crime series that looks and feels like crime drama. I’m sure the combination of Emilia and David’s enthusiasm and expertise on and off screen, will bring fans of both genres to the show.”

Lamarra is the executive producer alongside Chris Fouracre, Paul Sommers, Fox and Wilson. Fatima Salaria commissioned the series for Channel 4. Abacus Media Rights will distribute internationally.