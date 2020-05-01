Elysian Film Group Hires Studiocanal Exec As Head Of Acquisitions & Development

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal exec Jed Benedict is joining Danny Perkins’ Elysian Film Group as Head Of Acquisitions & Development, we can reveal.

Effective immediately, Benedict joins the recently launched CAA-backed UK distribution arm of Perkins and Kate Solomon’s film and TV production company.

London-based Benedict was most recently VP, International Acquisitions and Production at Studiocanal, where he previously worked under Perkins. Studiocanal’s slate during Benedict’s eight years at the company included Paddington, Non Stop, Beatles: Eight: Days A Week, Inside Llewyn Davis and A Bigger Splash.

He started at the Euro studio in 2012 as Senior Acquisitions Manager, Studiocanal UK, acquiring movies including Hell Or High Water, Train To Busan and its upcoming sequel Peninsula, Thomas Vinterberg’s upcoming Another Round, Rose Glass’s Saint Maud and Aretha Franklin doc Amazing Grace.

He started out at John Schmidt’s indie production, distribution and sales company Content Film in 2008 where he worked for Jamie Carmichael as International Acquisitions Manager in London and LA.

As we reported this week, Elysian is lining up its first production Greatest Days, based on the Take That stage musical The Band.

Benedict said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining Danny Perkins’s Elysian Film Group. Danny’s commercial instincts are second to none, and combined with a wizardly taste for artists and filmmakers and one hell of an entrepreneurial motor, I’m excited for the opportunities and great storytelling to come.”

“We are delighted to welcome Jed to the new business, and look forward to seeing him in person some time soon”, said former Studiocanal UK CEO Perkins. “He brings exceptional taste in film, a raft of industry knowledge and experience and a keen commercial sense of the business – as well as humour and great taste in music. I really enjoyed working with Jed at Studiocanal and look forward to working with him once more as we put together the initial slate for Elysian Distribution.”