Edward James Olmos Teams With Tito Puente’s Family For Film, TV Projects On The Music Legend

Edward James Olmos has partnered with Tito Puente’s family to bring the story of the legendary musician to the world in a series of projects, including film, television and VR content.

Known as the “King of Mambo,” Puente was a six-time Grammy winner, and received many other accolades before he died in 2000.

Olmos is working with Puente’s son, Tito Puente Jr., producer/writer Damon Whitaker, music artist/producer David Guzman, and his own son, director/producer Michael D. Olmos, to bring the projects to fruition.

The Olmos team will be producing the project alongside Whitaker and Guzman, with Tito Jr. advising throughout the process. The team is developing a docuseries featuring never-before-seen images and footage from the family’s estate to create a feature film that focuses on Puente’s struggle to bring Latin music to the mainstream. A VR musical experience and a tribute album with contemporary artists covering classic Tito Puente songs are also in the works.

“We are thrilled to finally have the story of Tito Puente come to life, thanks to the vision of Mr. Olmos and his team. The history of Tito Puente through his extensive career and timeless music will be told and shared with fans of all generations young and old,” said Tito Puente Jr. “We hope to inspire audiences around the world with his story and his rich musical legacy. Eddie is a huge fan of my dad’s music and was the one who gave the eulogy at my dad’s funeral.”

Born in the barrios of New York City, Puente served in the military and went to Juilliard on the G.I. Bill, and fought for the rights of his fellow Afro Latin and African American musicians to play alongside him in segregated clubs.

“This will be the greatest Tito Puente experience ever. I want this story to celebrate life and hope, especially in these dark times,” said Edward James Olmos. “Tito’s story is timeless because it shows the entire world that you can start from humble beginnings, but through your passion, discipline and hard work — and a great sense of humor — you can still change the world.”

