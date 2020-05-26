Edgar Wright Pic ‘Last Night In Soho’ Heads To Spring 2021

The next movie from Baby Driver helmer Edgar Wright, Last Night in Soho, will now be hitting theaters on April 23, 2021. The Focus Features film originally had a release date of September 25.

Wright tweeted out the new release date this morning, and told fans he’s still working on the movie: “Haunted by someone else’s past, but we’ll see you in the future… It’s true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I’m excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021.”

The London-set psychological thriller follows a young girl, who is passionate about fashion design, who mysteriously enters the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences. Pic stars Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma), Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Matt Smith (The Crown), Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp and Rita Tushingham.

Wright and Penny Dreadful scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns co-wrote the screenplay, Nira Park produced with Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Wright. Focus Features and Film4 co-financed the film. Universal Pictures International will release internationally.

Wright’s previous directing effort, Baby Driver, became his highest-grossing title with $227 million at the global box office.