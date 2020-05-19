Edgar Wright, Nira Park, Joe Cornish & Rachael Prior Launch London & LA-based Film & TV Company Complete Fiction With Three Series In Works At Netflix

Former Big Talk collaborators Nira Park and Edgar Wright have teamed with long-term writer-director ally Joe Cornish (The Kid Who Would Be King) and senior right-hand creative of ten years, Rachael Prior (Baby Driver), to launch new production company, Complete Fiction.

The globally-facing London and LA-based firm will work across both film and TV and the plan is for Baby Driver and Hot Fuzz writer-director Wright to take on producing roles on shows and movies by new generations of writers and directors he wants to help nurture.

While continuing to produce features, the team are stepping back into the world of TV, where Park, Wright and Cornish began their careers. As part of today’s launch, the company is working with Netflix to develop three new series under the Complete Fiction banner.

The first is Lockwood & Co, a supernatural action-adventure detective series, based on the best-selling novels by Jonathan Stroud. The series will be helmed and executive produced by Cornish.

In conjunction with Netflix, the company have also optioned the sci-fi horror trilogy, The Murders of Molly Southbourne from novelist Tade Thompson, and a historical fantasy series inspired by Islamic folklore, The City of Brass (The Daevabad Trilogy) from author S.A. Chakraborty.

Complete Fiction is currently in post-production on Edgar Wright’s latest feature film, Last Night In Soho, which they produced with Working Title for Focus Features and Film4. Also in post is Edgar Wright’s untitled feature documentary about the band Sparks which Complete Fiction is producing with their Baby Driver partners, MRC.

Wright said: “This new chapter with Complete Fiction is something I have wanted to embark on for a while now. Nira has been my producer now for more than 20 years, but we, along with our amazing team of long-time friends and collaborators, still share the same drive to bring original stories to the screen. Complete Fiction will be a dynamic hub for passionate creatives – somewhere they can feel nurtured and protected. I’ve been lucky enough to always have this team around me who have advocated for my voice and vision as a filmmaker, and I’m excited to bring new stories into the world and be part of making that happen for the next generation.”

Baby Driver and The Brothers Grimsby producer Park added: “There is so much scope to originate and be genuinely creative in both film and television, and that is more important than ever right now. A huge motivating factor in forming this new company is the chance to work with the writers and directors that inspire us across all mediums. Whilst we will continue to produce bold, original feature films for international audiences, we are incredibly excited about this expansion into television and can’t wait to put our distinctive stamp on longer-form story-telling. We feel very lucky to have each other, and this new company is an expression of our ambitions for the next phase of our careers, and a desire to do that together as a working family”.

Cornish commented: “Edgar, Nira and Rachael have felt like family to me for decades, so I’m thrilled and honoured that we’re finally moving in together and putting a sign above our front door.”