‘East Los High’ Producer Wise Entertainment Inks First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Wise Entertainment, the production company behind six-time Emmy nominated drama series East Los High, has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, Wise will develop develop and produce television series to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Co-founded by producer Mauricio Mota and producer/writer/director Katie Mota, Wise aims to develop, create, and produce content from a rich and diverse cross-section of voices to tell impactful, entertaining stories.

Wise Entertainment

“Wise Entertainment is uniquely skilled at creating compelling entertainment that also tackles topical issues.” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We share a common commitment to creating content for our global audience that tells an inclusive and diverse range of stories. We’re looking forward to seeing the engaging, provocative series that Wise Entertainment develops for our global Prime Video audience.”

Among other projects, Wise produced the six-time Emmy-nominated, groundbreaking drama East Los High. Created by Kathleen Bedoya and Carlos Portugal, East Los High first premiered in 2013 and aired for four seasons on Hulu. By featuring underrepresented voices and bringing awareness to issues relevant to the Latino community, East Los High provided a realistic account of Latino youth culture in the U.S. today.

“We are thrilled to be working with Amazon Studios, and their incredibly innovative team,” said the Motas, who serve as co-presidents of Wise. “In a short period of time, Amazon has become an amazing home for prolific, authentic, entertaining, and impactful TV, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it.”