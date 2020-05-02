Eagles Again Move ‘Hotel California’ Tour Dates To 2021 Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

There’s still plenty of room for the Eagles’ once-delayed Hotel California Tour, but the dates have changed again. The mega-platinum L.A. band said today that its six-city, 12-night jaunt has been pushed to 2021.

The updated itinerary is below for you to check out any time you like.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ tour featuring a run-through of one of the best-selling albums of all time originally was set for March 17-April 26 this year. It then was rescheduled for late summer and early fall as the COVID-19 restrictions took hold in mid-March. The new dates still include the same cities and venues and the same time of year — but now it’s a different year.

The Hotel California run will begin September 16, 2021, with the first of two nights in Denver and wrap October 23, 2021, with the second of two dates in San Francisco. The three Los Angeles shows at the Forum now are set for the last week of September next year.

Longtime band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit and more recent additions Deacon Frey and Vince Gill will play all nine tracks from 1976’s Hotel California, which the RIAA ranks as the third-best-selling album of all time in the U.S. With 26 million units sold, it trails only Eagles: Their Greatest Hit 1971-1975 (38 million) and Michael Jackson’s Thriller (33 million). Along with the iconic title track, the disc includes hit singles “New Kid in Town” and “Life in the Fast” along with such classic tracks as “Victim of Love” and “The Last Resort.” The group also will play a greatest-hits set during the tour.

Here is the update Hotel California Tour schedule, along with the original and first rescheduled dates: