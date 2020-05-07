Dutch Cinemas Can Re-Open June 1, But Theater Owners Say 30-Person Limit Is “Disappointing”

The Netherlands has become the latest country to outline its plan to exit lockdown, with cinemas and other live entertainment venues allowed to re-open in three weeks on June 1.

Restrictions will include a maximum 30 visitors per venue, with social distancing of 1.5 meters between each person.

The Dutch Association of Cinema Operators responded to the news by saying it was pleased cinemas would re-open but the 30-person limit on occupancy was “disappointing”, as reported by local news source NOS.

“As an industry, we have made a protocol ourselves based on 100 visitors,” said the association’s director Gulian Nolthenius. “That is already about 25 percent of the room occupancy, thirty people is heavily under that. The question is whether film theaters and cinemas are interested in opening up [with those restrictions].”

Nolthenius suggested most cinemas would be loss-making at that level of occupancy (and perhaps even if the limit was 100) and as such many venues would not re-open until the the number is increased.