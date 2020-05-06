Tribeca Enterprises Teams With IMAX, AT&T On Summer Drive-In Theater Series

Coming soon to a drive-in theater near you: a drive-in theater.

Tribeca Enterprises, in partnership with IMAX and AT&T, announced plans today for Tribeca Drive-In, a film series set for this summer at drive-in theaters and other exclusive venues nationwide. The limited engagement series is designed to “provide families with a safe, comfortable entertainment experience in cities and towns across the country, as the nation takes steps to emerge from Coronavirus lockdowns.”

Featuring a curated selection of new, classic and independent films, as well as special music and sports events, Tribeca Drive-In debuts Thursday, June 25. A programming line-up, ticket information and locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

“At a time when people are eager to connect and convene again after months-long social distancing, we’re taking the spirit of Tribeca around the country by creating a safe environment where audiences can come together and enjoy the sense of connection found by going to the movies,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal.

Tribeca Enterprises and Film Festival Co-Founder Robert De Niro described the project as a way to “reinvent a classic moviegoing experience for communities to enjoy together safely.”

IMAX will serve as the series’ lead technology partner, utilizing its digital remastering process to enhance the image and sound of the film presentations. The company will provide equipment and tech support, and will curate the program with Tribeca Enterprises. The announcement says IMAX will draw from its own library for some content.

Said IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond: “We’re proud to partner with Tribeca Enterprises and AT&T to develop this innovative program, shed a little light in this challenging time, and remind people of the magic of going to the movies as we look forward to reopening theatres around the world.”

“I know many drive-ins really appreciate the opportunity to work with Ms. Rosenthal and the Tribeca Enterprises team to bring content to our screens in this much-needed environment,” said John Vincent, President of United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association.

For each Drive-In event, Tribeca will work with local vendors for each Drive-In presentation. The series will run throughout the summer in cities across the country.

Programming updates will be posted tribecafilm.com.