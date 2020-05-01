Jake Gyllenhaal, David Alan Grier, Jonathan Groff Among New York’s Drama League Award Nominees – Complete List

The Inheritance, Sea Wall/A Life, Slave Play and Girl From The North Country are among the Broadway nominees of this year’s Drama League Awards, along with a significant shows of Off Broadway productions.

Honoring productions that opened during the COVID-shortened 2019-2020 season, the nominations were announced by Beetlejuice’s Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer via livestream last night. Voting is currently open for Drama League members through May 22, with winners to be announced via livestream in June.

Among the individual performers nominated for the League’s Distinguished Performance Award were Raúl Esparza, David Alan Grier, Jonathan Groff, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston, Kate Mulgrew, Jonathan Pryce, Tom Sturridge,

Marisa Tomei, Blair Underwood, and Tina‘s Adrienne Warren, among others (see the complete list of nominees below).

During last night’s specially-named Gratitude Awards, the Drama League honored the late five-time Tony Award winning playwright Terrence McNally (the organization’s lifetime achievement award was accepted by McNally’s husband Tom Kirdahy on his behalf); Marianne Elliott as the recipient of the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; and James Lapine as the recipient of the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award.

The Drama League also announced that “the spirit of The Gratitude Awards” will live on via a new honorary category for next year’s Drama League Awards with The Gratitude Award, for a person or organization who has shown fearless support and kindness to the theater community.

Here are the nominees for 86th Annual The Drama League’s five competitive categories for this year:

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Cambodian Rock Band

Directed by Chay Yew

Written by Lauren Yee

Signature Theatre Company

Dana H.

Directed by Les Waters

Written by Lucas Hnath

Vineyard Theatre

Grand Horizons

Directed by Leigh Silverman

Written by Bess Wohl

Second Stage/Helen Hayes Theater

The Hot Wing King

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III

Written by Katori Hall

Signature Theatre Company

The Inheritance

Directed by Stephen Daldry

Written by Matthew Lopez

Barrymore Theatre

The Michaels

Written and Directed by Richard Nelson

Public Theater

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

Directed by Trip Cullman

Written by Halley Feiffer

MCC Theater

One in Two

Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb

Written by Donja R. Love

The New Group

Sea Wall/A Life

Directed by Carrie Cracknell

Written by Simon Stephens/Nick Payne

Hudson Theater

Seared

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel

Written by Theresa Rebeck

MCC Theater

Slave Play

Directed by Robert O’Hara

Written by Jeremy O. Harris

New York Theatre Workshop/John Golden Theatre

Stew

Directed by Colette Robert

Written by Zora Howard

Page 73

Todd Almond, cast, ‘Girl From The North Country’ Matthew Murphy

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Girl from the North Country

Directed by Conor McPherson

Book by Conor McPherson, Music and Lyrics by Bob Dylan

Belasco Theatre

Jagged Little Pill

Directed by Diane Paulus

Music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, Lyrics by Alanis Morissette, Book by Diablo Cody

Broadhurst Theatre

Moulin Rouge!

Directed by Alex Timbers

Book by John Logan, Music and Lyrics by Various Artists

Al Hirschfeld Theatre

Octet

Directed by Annie Tippe

Written by Dave Malloy

Signature Theatre Company

The Secret Life of Bees

Directed by Sam Gold

Book by Lynn Nottage, Music by Duncan Sheik, Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead

Atlantic Theater Company

Sing Street

Directed by Rebecca Taichman

Book by Enda Walsh, Music and Lyrics by Gary Clark and John Carney

New York Theatre Workshop

Six’ Liz Lauren

Six

Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

Soft Power

Directed by Leigh Silverman

Book and Lyrics by David Henry Hwang, Music and Additional Lyrics by Jeanine Tesori

Public Theater

A Strange Loop

Directed by Stephen Brackett

Book, Music and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Playwrights Horizons

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd

Book by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Music by Various Artists

Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston, ‘Betrayal’ Marc Brenner

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Betrayal

Directed by Jamie Lloyd

Written by Harold Pinter

Jacobs Theatre

for colored girls who have considered suicide

/when the rainbow is enuf

Directed by Leah C. Gardiner

Written by Ntozake Shange

Public Theater

Fires in the Mirror

Directed by Saheem Ali

Written by Anna Deavere Smith

Signature Theatre Company

Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune

Directed by Arin Arbus

Written by Terrence McNally

Broadhurst Theatre

Judgment Day

Directed by Richard Jones

Written by Ödön von Horváth, Adapted by Christopher Shinn

Park Avenue Armory

Medea

Directed by Simon Stone

Written by Simon Stone after Euripides

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Native Son

Directed by Seret Scott

Written by Nambi E. Kelley, based on the novel by Richard Wright

The Acting Company

The Rose Tattoo

Directed by Trip Cullman

Written by Tennessee Williams

Roundabout Theatre Company

A Soldier’s Play

Directed by Kenny Leon

Written by Charles Fuller

Roundabout Theatre Company

The Woman in Black

Directed by Robin Herford

Written by Stephen Mallatratt, based on the novel by Susan Hill

The McKittrick Hotel

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Enter Laughing

Directed by Stuart Ross

Book by Joseph Stein, Music and Lyrics by Stan Daniels

York Theatre Company

Jonathan Groff, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Emilio Madrid-Kuser

Little Shop of Horrors

Directed by Michael Mayer

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken

Rock of Ages

Directed by Kristin Hanggi

Book by Chris D’Arienzo, Music and Lyrics by Various Artists

New World Stages

The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Directed by Kathleen Marshall

Book and New Lyrics by Dick Scanlan, Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson

The Transport Group

West Side Story

Directed by Ivo van Hove

Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Broadway Theatre

David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Billy Eugene Jones, ‘A Soldier’s Play’ Joan Marcus

DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

David Acton, The Woman in Black

Jeffrey Bean, Dublin Carol

Ato Blankson-Wood, The Rolling Stone and Slave Play

Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors

Danielle Brooks, Much Ado About Nothing

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Rose Byrne, Medea

Len Cariou, Harry Townsend’s Last Stand

Patrice Johnson Chevannes, runboyrun & In Old Age

Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Kate del Castillo, the way she spoke

Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements

Raúl Esparza, Seared

Francesca Faridany, The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Halley Feiffer, The Pain of My Belligerence

Danyel Fulton, Broadbend, Arkansas

Annie Golden, Broadway Bounty Hunter

Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Where We Stand

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Kathryn Hunter, Timon of Athens

Galen Ryan Kane, Native Son

Brittney Mack, Six

April Matthis, Toni Stone

Susannah Millonzi, The Crucible

Kate Mulgrew, The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Joe Ngo, Cambodian Rock Band

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Brenock O’Connor, Sing Street

Okwui Okpokwasili, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!

Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Chris Perfetti, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

Ben Porter, The Woman in Black

Isaac Powell, West Side Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Height of the Storm

Elizabeth Rodriguez, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Michael Shannon, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Marisa Tomei, The Rose Tattoo

Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play

Michael Urie, Grand Horizons

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the Mirror

Portia, Stew

The Drama League also acknowledged performers who, because they’d previously received Distinguished Performance Awards, are ineligible this season:

Harvey Fierstein, Bella Bella

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune