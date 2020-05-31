Drama Desk Awards Postponed Amid George Floyd Protests In New York

The 65th Drama Desk Awards has postponed its plan to stream its awards tonight during a presentation of Spectrum News NY1’s On Stage.

The organization cited “breaking news events in New York this weekend” as the reason for the postponement. The city’s boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn have seen massive disruptions over the last several days from protests over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd while in police custody.

More details on a rescheduled date and time will be available soon,” the organization said.

“We regret the postponement of our awards ceremony tonight, but, as an organization committed to the principle that all voices must be heard, we stand together with our black colleagues against the racial injustice and violence in our nation and city. We are grateful to Spectrum News NY1 for its comprehensive news coverage of this painful moment,” said Drama Desk Co-Presidents Charles Wright and David Barbour.

The Drama Desk Awards aim to recognize outstanding achievement in New York theater and encourage discussion of issues significant to theater professionals. The organization accomplishes these goals by bestowing annual awards in more than 30 categories of theater arts and crafts, hosting the awards celebration, and presenting educational forums and panel discussions on theater topics.

The Drama Desk was founded in 1949 by New York Times arts reporter Sam Zolotow, Edith Oliver of The New Yorker, and New York Post critic Vernon Rice, among others.