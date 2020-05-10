Dr. Anthony Fauci Goes Into “Modified Quarantine”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and undisputed media star of the COVID-19 White House press briefings, is going into “modified quarantine” after making a “low risk” contact with an White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The member of the White House’s coronavirus task force shared the news Saturday with multiple news organizations, including CNN, ABC News and CBS News.

Additionally, Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, will self-quarantine for two weeks after coming into contact with an infected White House staffer, Katie Miller.

Fauci’s “modified quarantine” involves him staying at home, working remotely and wearing a mask continually for 14 days. He also will be tested every day; his Friday test was negative he told news networks. If he is called to the White House or Capitol Hill, Fauci plans to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Fauci is expected to testify at a Senate hearing about the coronavirus next week. Redfield and Hahn will testify by video conference.

Fauci has become a household name as the face of White House’s coronavirus task force who has been a fixture on TV with his daily interviews and was played by Brad Pitt on Saturday Night Live.