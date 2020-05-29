Donald Trump Takes No Press Questions After Tweeting “Looting Leads To Shooting”

Donald Trump held a quickly scheduled news conference today, but said nothing about the death of George Floyd, the fires in Minneapolis, or his own “looting leads to shooting” tweet that was slapped with a Twitter warning label about “glorifying violence.”

But the president did deliver remarks on China, announcing that the U.S. would be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. He took no questions.

Reporters shouted at Trump as he left the podium, asking, “Sir, why not address Minnesota?” Correspondents had expected to ask about the unrest in Minneapolis, as protests escalate over the death of George Floyd.

President Trump concludes his statement and returns to Oval Office. Q: "Sir, why not address Minnesota?" Full video here: https://t.co/e6ZxpIlZkn pic.twitter.com/JAkpgIQl6m — CSPAN (@cspan) May 29, 2020

“Stunning. President Trump says nothing about Minnesota as the nation is on edge and leaves the Rose Garden without taking questions,” wrote Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour.

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin said that it was “shocking” that he did not make a statement about Minneapolis or take questions. On MSNBC, Chuck Todd asked, “Is the president afraid to lead right now?”

On Fox News, Chris Wallace said, “The reason he left, clearly, is because he knew he was going to be asked a lot of questions about his response to the situation in Minnesota… He didn’t want to answer questions about that today, apparently.”

The abrupt end of the news conference came after his tweet earlier in the day, when he commented on the George Floyd protests by writing, “looting leads to shooting.” Twitter slapped a label on the tweet for violating its rules on “glorifying violence,” but Trump tried to clarify what he meant later in the day.

He wrote on Friday afternoon: “Looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night – or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means. It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!”

In his remarks to reporters, Trump also said that his administration would begin the process of eliminating policy exemptions that give “special treatment” to Hong Kong, after China tightened its security laws over the region.

Trump’s termination of U.S. ties to WHO is linked to his criticism of how China responded to the coronavirus crisis. The president has previously bashed WHO for initially taking China at its word over the spread of the virus, although he also expressed support for President Xi Jinping.

“China’s cover up of the Wuhan virus allowed the disease to spread all over the world, instigating a global pandemic that has cost more than 100,000 Americans and over a million lives around the world,” Trump said. “Chinese officials ignored their reporting obligations to the World Health Organization and pressured the World Health Organization to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered by Chinese authorities.”