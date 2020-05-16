Watch: Donald Trump Unfurls Space Force Flag, Teases New “Super-Duper Missile”

“Space is going to be…It’s going to be the future,” said President Donald Trump at a ceremony to unfurl the flag of his new Space Force today.

Trump stressed the importance of space “both in terms of defense and offense and so many other things,” he said. “And already, from what I’m hearing and based on reports, we’re now the leader in space.”

“As you know, China, Russia, perhaps others, started off a lot sooner than us,” Trump said. “We should have started this a long time ago, but we’ve made up for it in spades. We have developed some of the most incredible weapons anyone’s ever seen. And it’s moving along very rapidly.”

Trump then discussed what seemed to be a secret military weapon.

“I call it the ‘Super-Duper Missle,'” enthused the president, “and I heard the other night [it’s] 17 times faster than what they have right now.”

“You take the fastest missile we have right now,” Trump said. “You heard Russia has five times and China’s working on five or six times. We have one 17 times and it’s just got the go-ahead.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has indeed deployed a hypersonic nuclear missile that flies at five times the speed of sound, more than 3,800 MPH, according to the New York Times.

As reported in The Hill today, a Pentagon spokesman was subsequently asked about the “super-duper missile” during a call with press and referred reporters back to the White House for further information.

Back in the Oval Office, once talk of armaments ended, Trump announced what he called, “a very special moment,” the unfurling of the flag of the sixth branch of the U.S. Military.

When told the flag would stand in his office alongside the other services’ standards, Trump responded, “That’s a great honor.”

When asked what the symbols on the flag stood for, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond described each feature.

“The delta in the middle, that’s the symbol that space communities use for years and years and years. The North Star signifies our core value, our guiding light, if you will,” Raymond said. “And the orbit around the globe signifies the space capabilities that fuel our American way of life and our American way of war.”

“That’s a beautiful flag,” said the president.