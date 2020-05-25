Donald Trump Pushes North Carolina To Make Call On Hosting GOP Convention, Or He’s Moving It

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday to openly warn North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper that if he doesn’t make a call on whether Charlotte can accommodate the Republican National Convention this summer, Trump will move it elsewhere.

The GOP convention is currently scheduled for August 24-27. The Democratic National Convention remains scheduled for August 17-20 in Milwaukee.

North Carolina on Friday moved into Phase 2 of lifting its coronavirus restrictions, which the state said runs through at least June 26 unless changed or canceled. Those guidelines restrict the use of large venues, arenas and stadiums, which would rule out large-scale events like political conventions.

Trump, noting that Cooper is a Democrat, tweeted today that Cooper is “unfortunately…still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena.”

“Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August,” Trump continued. “They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.

“This is not something I want to do,” he concluded. “Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”

To date, North Carolina is No. 18 nationally in confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 23,222 confirmed cases and 744 deaths, the CDC said Monday.

“State heath officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte,” a Cooper spokesperson said today in response to Trump’s urging. “North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety.”

