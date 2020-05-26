Husband Of Deceased Staffer For Joe Scarborough Asks Twitter To Remove Donald Trump Conspiracy Tweets

The husband of a late staff member for Joe Scarborough is asking Twitter to remove President Donald Trump’s tweets in which he peddles a debunked conspiracy theory about her death.

“My request is simple: Please delete these tweets,” wrote Timothy Klausutis, the husband of Lori Klausutis, who died in 2001 when she was serving as a staff member to Scarborough as he served as a congressman in Florida. Columnist Kara Swisher obtained Klausutis’ letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and included it as part of a column.

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted again about the circumstances surrounding Lori Klausutis’ death. As her husband pointed out in his letter, she had an undiagnosed heart condition and fell and hit her head at work, a conclusion the coroner reached following an investigation.

Yet Trump, upset over some of Scarborough’s commentary on Morning Joe, has lashed out at the host by claiming that the case is a “cold case,” even though it is not. Over the weekend, Trump tweeted, “A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida…and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses!”

Last week, when he tweeted about Klausutis’ death, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough’s wife, called on Twitter’s Dorsey to take action, calling the president’s tweet “sick.”

In his letter, Timothy Klausutis wrote to Dorsey, “I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the president of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain.”

Klausutis argued that the president’s tweets violate Twitter’s terms of service. “An ordinary user like me would be banished from the platform for such a tweet but I am only ask that these tweets be removed.” He also referred to a tweet from Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.