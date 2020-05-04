Fox News Town Hall With Donald Trump At Lincoln Memorial Draws 3.8 Million Viewers

Fox News’ town hall with President Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial drew 3.8 million viewers, according to early numbers from Nielsen.

The two-hour event on Sunday beat Sunday night programming on CNN and MSNBC combined.

The town hall was co-anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. They also hosted a town hall with Trump on March 5, with 4.2 million viewers. That set a record as the most watched presidential election-year town hall in history.

Fox News drew 637,000 in the 25-54 demo for Sunday’s event, which was titled America Together: Returning to Work. The network said an encore presentation drew more than 1 million viewers and 274,000 in the 25-54 demo.

At the event, Trump said that a vaccine may be available by the end of the year, an earlier timeline than a number of health officials who have said that it would be a year to 18 months or more.

“We think we’ll have a vaccine by the end of this year and we’re pushing very hard,” Trump said.

Trump also said that the number of deaths from coronavirus could total as high as 100,000, after earlier projections that the fatality rate would be lower. “We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people,” Trump said. “That’s a horrible thing.”

The president, though, said that it was necessarily to reopen the country, as the cratering economy has led to mass layoffs. “We have to get it back open safely but as quickly as possible,” he said.