Disneyland Lays Groundwork For Reopening But Offers No Timetable

The Happiest Place on Earth wants you back but knows it’s a different world after all. Disneyland has given an update on its post-shutdown plans but offered no timeline for reopening, saying, “We will continue to carefully evaluate this complex and fluid situation.”

The Anaheim park and other Disney resorts have been closed since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it laid out some board strokes about its reopening plans. It noted, however, that “the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain Disneyland Resort’s top priority.”

Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World in Florida

“Upon reopening,” Disneyland said, “certain Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels, restaurants and other locations may be limited in capacity and subject to restricted availability or even closure based on guidance from health experts and government officials. Furthermore, certain attractions, experiences, services and amenities will be modified, have limited availability or remain closed. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.”

It added: “We’re currently evaluating new and enhanced safety measure to help us all stay well” but offered no details. Read the full statement here.

Disney chief Bob Iger said last month that temperature checks might be put in place at Disney parks once they come back online.

Theme parks around the world have been closed as the COVID-19 emergency plays out, but there has been promising news in recent weeks as Disneyland Shanghai threw open its gates on May 11 — with strict capacity limits, social distancing and other protocols in place — and the Disney Springs dining and retail area in Orlando began a phased reopening Wednesday.