Disney Plans Virtual Roadshow In Lieu Of Upfront

In lieu of one upfront presentation, Disney Advertising Sales said Wednesday it will present a Virtual Roadshow – “a concise and customized presentation for advertising agencies and their clients.”

The 30 minute video showcase will leverage Disney’s premium talent, roster of content executives and several video compilations to most effectively and uniquely communicate the Disney proposition for the upcoming year.

Here’s the plan:

Key Points:

Disney Advertising Sales will host a customized presentation for each agency holding company (and their clients) taking place May 26 through June 1.

We believe this format will encourage even greater participation as well as a more intimate connection.

Additionally, we will be producing “bonus episodes” approximately 1-3 minutes in length that provide additional detail around areas of interest including our advanced advertising capabilities, data+ programmatic offerings, individual brand showcases, etc.

The presentation (including bonus episodes) will be housed in a password protected section of our trade website for repeat viewing and for those unable to not able to attend the presentation.

In addition to showcasing our brands, our reach and our premium capabilities we also plan to bring back some Disney traditions the market has come to look forward to from our event.

