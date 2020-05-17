Disney Springs Retail-Dining-Entertainment Center Sets Reopening Protocols For Coming Week Return

New health and safety measures and operational changes will be in place for the reopening:

Parking and Entrances: During the initial phase, guests will be directed to self-park in the Orange and Lime Garages. All surface lots will be closed. There will also be reduced entrances for Disney Springs, now down to four locations: Orange and Lime Garages, along with the Hotel Plaza Boulevard pedestrian bridge and ride share location.

All guests 3 years of age and older, along with cast members and third-party operating-participant employees, will be required to wear an appropriate face covering while visiting Disney Springs. “This is an important part of protecting both our guests and our cast,” Simon wrote. “Please be sure you have an ample amount of face coverings for yourself and your party before you arrive, as you’ll need to wear them over your nose and mouth at all times (except when sitting at a dining table).” Temperature Screenings: Everyone will be required to undergo temperature screenings. Based on guidance from health authorities, anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be directed to an additional location for rescreening and assistance. Those who again measure 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party. “I encourage you to check temperatures of yourself and your party prior to leaving home, as an extra layer of precaution,” Simon wrote.

Everyone will be required to undergo temperature screenings. Based on guidance from health authorities, anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be directed to an additional location for rescreening and assistance. Those who again measure 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party. “I encourage you to check temperatures of yourself and your party prior to leaving home, as an extra layer of precaution,” Simon wrote. Physical Distancing and Capacity Measures: Disney Springs will limit the number of guests visiting the property, as well as within each location. In addition, ground markings will help promote proper distancing when queuing is necessary, Simon said. “We will also add physical barriers in select places where it’s difficult to maintain physical distancing.”

Disney Springs will limit the number of guests visiting the property, as well as within each location. In addition, ground markings will help promote proper distancing when queuing is necessary, Simon said. “We will also add physical barriers in select places where it’s difficult to maintain physical distancing.” Cleanliness: The park will increase cleaning and disinfection procedures in high-traffic areas, such as elevators and escalators, handrails, benches, tables, handles, restrooms and more. “We will also have hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer available, and encourage you to use these frequently.”

The park will increase cleaning and disinfection procedures in high-traffic areas, such as elevators and escalators, handrails, benches, tables, handles, restrooms and more. “We will also have hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer available, and encourage you to use these frequently.” Cashless Transactions: Disney recommends using cashless payment options whenever possible, including debit cards, credit cards, and Disney gift cards. “You can also opt for contactless payment options or use cash to purchase a Disney gift card at the Welcome Center and select merchandise locations,” Simon said.

The Disney employees will be going through what’s described as “extensive new training.” Some will walk throughout Disney Springs to explain our new procedures and answer any questions.

“Everything we’re doing during this unprecedented time is in service of our guests, our cast members and our third-party operating participants, who will also be following these new guidelines in their locations,” Simon wrote. “We are constantly monitoring conditions and best practices, and we continue to learn every day from health and government authorities. As a result, our operational changes and safety measures may change from time to time as circumstances evolve. We want to deliver all the Disney magic you know and love with safety, as always, our top priority.”