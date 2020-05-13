Disney Reschedules ‘The New Mutants’ & ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

The much-delayed former Fox/Marvel The New Mutants is not going to Disney+ or Hulu, and remains on track for a theatrical release, now set for Aug. 28 this year. New Mutants stands alone as the only wide entry on the pre-Labor Day weekend frame.

The pic’s history of release dates include April 13, 2018; Feb. 22, 2019; Aug. 2, 2019; and previously April 3 of this year. How old is New Mutants? Old Fox first dropped a trailer for the Josh Boone-directed movie at CinemaCon 2017. Even though there were rumors that New Mutants would head to Hulu pre Fox merger, Disney has remained committed to the pic’s theatrical release.

New Mutants stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton and Alice Braga. Logline reads as follows: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

Also today, Disney moved the 20th Century Studios’ animated movie Ron’s Gone Wrong from Feb. 26, 2021 to April 23, 2021. The spot reserved for an untitled 20th Century title on April 23, 2021, was thus, removed from the schedule. Ron will go up against Lionsgate’s Michael Keaton-Samuel L. Jackson-Maggie Q feature The Asset on its new date.

Directed by Jean-Philippe Vine and co-directed by Octavio Rodriguez, Ron’s Gone Wrong is set in a world where walking, talking, digitally connected bots have become children’s best friends, and follows an 11-year-old boy who finds that his robot buddy doesn’t quite work.